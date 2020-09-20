Bishop shuts down looted, desecrated church

The Catholic Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Most Rev. Wilfred Anagbe, hassuspendedallpastoral activities atSt. Peter’s Parish, Low-Level, inMakurdi, following a desecration of the Holy Eucharist and the looting of sacred vessels in the Church. Rev. Fr. James Utav, the Diocesan Deputy Director of Communication, confirmed the development to newsmen Tuesday.

According to him, the Bishop, while reading the decree sanctioning the suspension of pastoral activities, said the Parish would henceforth be closed from the celebration of Holy Mass and all other activities in line with Canon 1211.

“The suspension, which took effect on September 15, 2020 followed two sacrilegious attacks on the Parish on 12 August and 13 September by yet-to-be identified persons.

“Thedecree sanctioning thesuspension states that the Parish will be closed from celebration of the Holy Mass and all other pastoral activities in line with Canon 1211 with effect from today, 15 September, 2020 until further notice,” he explained.

Like this: Like Loading...