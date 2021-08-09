News

Bishop to FG: Restructure or divide Nigeria in peace

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)

The Bishop of the Anglican Communion, Oleh Diocese in Delta State, Rt. Rev. John Aruakpor, has called on the Federal Government to begin the process restructuring the country or consider the clamour for dividing the country to  allow those who wish to secede to do so peacefully.

 

The cleric said this was one of the ways to stop unnecessary bickering, internal wrangling among federating states, end insecurity and acrimonious protests across the geo-political zones of the country.

 

The bishop spoke during the first session of the 8th Synod of the Diocese at the St. Stephen’s Church, Owhelogbo, Isoko North Local GovernmentAreaof thestate

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Chrisland Schools celebrate language, arts, culture day

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As part of its effort to promote the country’s culture, Chrisland Schools, Opebi, Ikeja on Friday, held its Language, Arts and Culture Day. The event, which held in the school premises, had as it theme: “One Root, Many Branches”, an allusion to Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity.   The occasion featured pupils aged between seven and […]
News Top Stories

Transcorp Power Consortium pays N26.25bn for Afam Power Plc

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Transcorp Power Consortium yesterday paid an equivalent of N26.25 billion, being 25 per cent of the N105.3billion winning price, for Afam Power Plc to formally takeover the assets of the company. The Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex A. Okoh, confirmed the payment in a statement issued by BPE yesterday. […]
News

Circulating overseas BEA scholarship list fake –FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…says COVID-19 delayed 2020 scholarship awards The Federal Government yesterday warned that the purported list of scholarship awardees to candidates under the overseas 2020 Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) circulating on social media platforms, was fake and did not emanate from the government. A statement signed by the Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica