Bishop to FG: Restructure or divide Nigeria in peace

The Bishop of the Anglican Communion, Oleh Diocese in Delta State, Rt. Rev. John Aruakpor, has called on the Federal Government to begin the process restructuring the country or consider the clamour for dividing the country to allow those who wish to secede to do so peacefully.

The cleric said this was one of the ways to stop unnecessary bickering, internal wrangling among federating states, end insecurity and acrimonious protests across the geo-political zones of the country.

The bishop spoke during the first session of the 8th Synod of the Diocese at the St. Stephen’s Church, Owhelogbo, Isoko North Local GovernmentAreaof thestate

