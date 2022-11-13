Bishop to politicians: Visit hospitals, schools, to know Nigerians sufferings

Bishop of Owo Diocese, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Rt. Revd, Stephen Fagbemi, has called on politicians, especially those running in the general elections next year, to visit hospitals, schools, and other public locations so they may learn about what the people are going through and use that information to shape their future agendas.

Bishop Fagbemi made the call on Saturday in Owo, Ondo State, during his sermon at the commendation and funeral service for the mother of governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu, held at the Cathedral Church of St. Andrew in Owo, Ondo State.

Also, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on behalf of President Muhamadu Buhari and the Federal Government expressed condolences to Governor Akeredolu and his family on the passing of the late preacher.

He claimed that during her life, the late Akeredolu devotedly served God, her family, the church, and the community.

He said: “Because of the wonderful things she has accomplished, it is a moment to rejoice. It is appropriate to celebrate the life of our mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu. This woman has devoted her entire life to serving God. She devoted many years to serving her family, church, and neighbourhood. We give God praise for her life.”

Other dignitaries who attended the event were: Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, and Gboyega Oyetola of Osun States.

Also in attendance were APC National Secretary Otunba Iyiola Omisore, former APC interim National Chairman and former Governor of Osun State Chief Bisi Akande, former Governors Segun Mimiko of Ondo, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun, Donald Duke of Cross River, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, and their wives Bisi were among the dignitaries present at the funeral

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...