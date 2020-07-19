Bishops salute COVID-19 frontline workers

Catholic Bishops of the Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province have urged Nigerians to cooperate with authorities if the dreaded coronavirus pandemic is to be defeated.

In it’s recent statement, the Bishops of the Ecclesiastical Province, comprising Ibadan Archdiocese, Ilorin, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo and Osogbo Dioceses have urged strict adherence to guidelines pointing out that it is key to overcoming the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Coronavirus is real, but available evidence shows that if we all cooperate in fighting it by our adherence to the wearing of face masks, maintaining social/physical distance and constant sanitising and washing of hands, we can drastically reduce its effects and conquer it,” the Bishops said.

The Pastoral Statement of was part of the consensus reached at the end of the plenary assembly of the Bishops held at M&M centre, Ilorin, Kwara State, recently.

The statement released on behalf of other Bishops was signed by the Archbishop of Ibadan, Gabriel ’Leke Abegunrin.

The Bishop of Osogbo Diocese, John Oyejola, co-signed in his capacity as Secretary. The Bishops also express empathy with the suffering of Nigerians due to measures put in place by authorities.

They, however, praise various frontline workers for their selflessness during the ongoing health emergency.

“We commend and thank all those who have acted to bring succour (assistance, support) and comfort to our people, be this in the form of services, palliatives, counselling and even prayers.

These include the effort of governments, institutions, professionals, especially doctors and other medical personnel and other kind-hearted individuals. We urge Nigerians to continue to adhere strictly to all guidelines and instructions aimed at preventing the spread of the virus,” said the Bishops.

The Bishops emphasised that caution must be taken as Nigeria inches towards the re-opening of more social space, where places of worship are still closed.

They recommended closer collaboration between local governments and religious leaders in view of re-opening them.

The Bishops, in their statement, also turned their attention to issues that concern the dignity of women and the crime of Rape. Nigeria has, in recent months, seen an increase in the crime of Rape against women and the girl child. The “upsurge of rape in our country is tragic,” say the Bishops.

They continue, “Since all are born of women, Rape does not only hurt women, it is also the greatest form of self-degradation by the very perpetrators. It is a crime deserving of the strictest corrective punishment and is a sin against God, the Creator of all.”

The Bishops specifically urged more space and scope for collaborative Ministry in the Church.

“Collaborative Ministry in the Church seeks to enhance the collaboration between Consecrated Persons and the Diocesan Clergy wherever they work. It shows the face of the Church as family of God on mission.

Such synergy and harmony surely bring a lot of benefit to the Church and her mission.

We urge that the concept and substance of collaborative Ministry be maximally exploited to enhance the work of mission and evangelisation by different segments of the Church, namely, Clergy, Religious, Women Organisations, Men Organisations, Youth and Children,“ emphasised the Bishops.

