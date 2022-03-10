Bishops seek end to ritual killings, insecurity in Imo

Bishops of various churches in Imo State, including the representatives of Methodist, Baptist, Anglican and Catholic churches yesterday converged on Owerri, the state capital, to cry out to God in prayers for supernatural end to ritual killings, insecurity and pervasive evil happenings in the state, Igbo land and Nigeria in general.

The clerics, through a non-denominational fasting and prayer session held at the premises of Platform of Comfort Ministries, Owerri cried out to God in prayers for sanctification, deliverance and restoration of Igbo land and the country. In a chat with Rev. Princewill Odikanwa, who played host to an array of Bishops and other prominent men of God who attended the prayer meeting, said the outcome proves the determination for deliverance and revival in the country. He said: “You can see the presence of founding fathers of the faith in Imo State; some of them are over 70 years of age.” They are not yet tired, instead of retiring they are re-firing, and these are fathers who have vowed not to see evil take over the land while they are still alive.”

