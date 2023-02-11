News

BismileTv urges Nigeria to ensure Peaceful and Fair Election

At the moment, Nigeria is intense and looking at the upcoming general elections which interestingly avail another great opportunity to determine who becomes the next president of the country.

What should be targeted at this point by the Nigerian electoral umpire, and security agencies is how to ensure a peaceful and fair election. Tracing behind, Nigeria has recorded disturbing history of elections where innocent citizens are been attacked, ballots boxes are hijacked, INEC staff/AD-HOC workers are slain, results are manipulated and the court announced the wrong contestant, a winner, etc.
A media personnel and video content creator Bismark Obilo Agubor (BismileTv) has given a brief guide on what the concerned bodies should be looking at to conduct an election totally free from the ugly experience enlisted above.
“At first, to get it correct in the next phase of Nigeria’s General Presidential Election, considering the fragility of the country, the narrative of religion and ethnicity should not be a priority among public officeholders when determining representatives. From the origin, the religious card and sentiment have never done any good than dividing the country into shrewd.

“It is a crystal clear that Nigeria is a secular nation struggling hard to tolerate differences of everyone across norms and culture and a number of sensitive issues like religion differences ought to be outgrown.
“Then secondly, the incumbent Nigerian government and party should be neutral. The idea of trying to influence election outcomes to the favour of widely rejected candidates would continue to destroy the decaying system.
“Furthermore, the new pending electoral law that empowers electronic transmission of electoral results should be complemented with decent and disciplined staffs who will not in any way aid to upturn the will of Nigeria citizens.
“The 2020 ENDSARS experience should be a lesson that no government should be allowed to replicate itself or risk having an uncontrollable revolution across the country. At this time in our country, no one should be used as a scapegoat by any party or wicked politician(s) to achieve their selfish goals and interests. The will of the masses must be loudly hearkened to and not upturned like the Imo state scenario where a fourth person made it to the seat of power in the state via the supreme court’s wrong verdict.

“Finally, the electorates in the forthcoming election should understand their predicament and know how it could be resolved amicably. The decision to caste vote based on tribal sentiment, friend or helper should be the last criteria to consider before voting.
“Our Leaders should be ones who are academically sound, healthy, agile to upfront primary duties and have a reputable past public record. Casting vote on who is indisposed or healthily trapped would not also be a wise choice for Nigerians this time. BismileTv pointedly noted.

 

