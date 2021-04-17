Arts & Entertainments

Bisola Aiyeola opens up on pausing music for Nolly wood

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

BBNaija reality star, Bisola Aiyeola, is one of the entertainers who can rightfully lay claim to the music and film industries in Nigeria. In a new episode of Inkblot Meet & Greet podcast with co-founders Naz Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo and Damola Ademola, which aired on Thursday, the actress opened up on her music and acting career and why fans might have to wait for a while for new music content. The ‘Sugar Rush’ star revealed that due to the high cost of music promotion, she decided to put a pause to music production and focus on improving her filmmaking skill.

“For the music, it has really been expensive even though I have a record label; it is way more expensive than film. I was going through my accounts some years back, maybe two years ago, with my team and I was like I am not singing again in my life. They laughed and said when you finally hit, you won’t remember this.”

Aiyeola also shared her experiences as a first time film producer in the 2020 drama, ‘Introducing The Kujus,’ which she co-produced with Winifred Okpapi. Recounting the experience, she disclosed some of the toughest challenges from managing actors to marketing films.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Plaqad launches Influencer Compensation Report 2020

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Leading Marketing and PR Tech startup, Plaqad has launched the second edition of its influencer compensation report. The report, which was announced at a virtual launch on Saturday 29th 2020, is Sub-Saharan Africa’s first and only report focused exclusively on researching and sharing insights on the workings of influencer remuneration in Africa’s largest economy. This […]
Arts & Entertainments

Abraham to fans: Don’t be frustrated

Posted on Author Edwin Usobor

Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, has given fans who might be on the verge of giving up some hope with her recent post. The movie star in a lengthy note explained how she came to realise that life was not easy and how a person could start to feel hopeless once they had not achieved […]
Arts & Entertainments

Drama as lady allegedly invites ‘babalawo’ boyfriend to help recover her money from bank

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment a lady allegedly invited her herbalist to help her recover her money from the bank. According to the man simply identified as Godwin Chibuzor who made the video of the incident which was shared on Facebook on Wednesday, the lady was debited by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica