Bisola Aiyeola opens up on pausing music for Nolly wood

BBNaija reality star, Bisola Aiyeola, is one of the entertainers who can rightfully lay claim to the music and film industries in Nigeria. In a new episode of Inkblot Meet & Greet podcast with co-founders Naz Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo and Damola Ademola, which aired on Thursday, the actress opened up on her music and acting career and why fans might have to wait for a while for new music content. The ‘Sugar Rush’ star revealed that due to the high cost of music promotion, she decided to put a pause to music production and focus on improving her filmmaking skill.

“For the music, it has really been expensive even though I have a record label; it is way more expensive than film. I was going through my accounts some years back, maybe two years ago, with my team and I was like I am not singing again in my life. They laughed and said when you finally hit, you won’t remember this.”

Aiyeola also shared her experiences as a first time film producer in the 2020 drama, ‘Introducing The Kujus,’ which she co-produced with Winifred Okpapi. Recounting the experience, she disclosed some of the toughest challenges from managing actors to marketing films.

Like this: Like Loading...