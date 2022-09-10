Bisola Aiyeola: People laugh at my single mum status, I’m not bothered

Bisola Aiyeola is a popular musician and thespian who featured in the 2017 Big Brother Naija reality show, and has since carved a niche for her brand as an all encompassing entertainer. In this chat with MUTIAT LAWORE, Bisola spoke about her new deal with MTN Nigeria, being a single mother among other issues. Excerpts:

Congratulations on the new deal; how does it feel to be working with your alma mater?

Ultimate Studios collaborating with MTN is amazing. I’m glad that we get to do this again. I mentioned earlier that this is a major milestone in our lives. They were there in the beginning when I was trying to make it big for myself, from the Project Fame days to this moment. It feels surreal, beautiful. I’m honored that I was picked amongst the numerous talents that were called in for screenings, auditions and all of that. Its fun, I’m happy and I pray that I get to give it my best.

Family Feud is a new show in Nigeria, and been the first host, what are you bringing to the table?

All of me, my talents with spontaneity, speaking with people, dealing with people and giving you a fun show.

You are the first female host of the show anywhere and it comes with some pressure and comparison; how do you feel about that?

I am definitely not pressured about it because Family Feud is Family Feud, nothing can compare to it. Other shows can try but they are not Family Feud, so in Nigeria I’m the first. Maybe they may decide to have another host- but I don’t pray that happens- then that individual will be pressured to be able to do the job that I have done. Because this show stands alone in Nigeria, it’s a global brand that has been around for 46 years, there is no pressure on me to try to be like anybody. They told me the show is mine and I should be me.

Interacting with different families can be tasking; what is your connection like with the participating families?

Usually because we don’t get to meet the families, it’s fresh for everybody. It’s not like there is a rehearsal to know what to say, they literally keep me backstage until they start bringing in the families. Some of the families didn’t even know it was me. When they saw me, you could see the surprise on their faces, it’s fresh. That is when you can get the best out of them. It’s not like anything is rehearsed. The questions, I don’t get to know what questions I will ask the family until I get my cue pad and that is literally just before I go up to the stage to start the show. I find myself asking random questions that have been surveyed by 100 people and their answers are cued into the board. We just hope that one of these families will win the top prize of the day and let’s see how it goes from there.

You have hosted so many shows; what will you say is different about this?

It’s different because it’s for the entire family. There is no age limit to this. That’s what makes it very unique; grandma, grandpa and even two year olds that can understand the questions being asked will have them. They are really basic questions and that is what makes it unique as it is for members of the family. When we were growing up, we used to look forward to shows that the whole family could watch together, nobody could watch without the other person and you could watch it while having dinner. I’m happy that Ultimate Studios and MTN are bringing that back to the families. Even those watching can have different answers and that creates a bonding atmosphere for that family as well. Everyone is focused on chasing money and they sometime forget the little things that matter, this is definitely going to bring families together.

All along we thought that your exposure in BBA is what gave you this mileage…

I won’t say it’s all this mileage; I’ve been on a journey. I started out in the entertainment industry in 2006 and in 2008 I was on MTN Project Fame West Africa. I have been acting prior to Big Brother and now we are here after Big Brother in 2017. So I wouldn’t say Big Brother gave me all or the mileage I’m getting now, I’m stressing it because a lot of people might think I woke up one day and just went for an audition. I’d auditioned for more than eight years before I finally made it into Big Brother Naija house and at the time it was Big Brother Africa that I was auditioning for; so it’s been a journey and I didn’t give up.

You are a lady of many parts; how then do you juggle the different parts?

I have been asked this question a million times and till date I don’t know how I do it. I think I just move as the days come. Whatever that particular day requires is what I would give to it. If it requires me being a host, I would do that, if it requires me being an actor, I would do that, if it requires me being a singer, I will do that. I just love each day as it comes. I was blessed with a talent and thankfully this is what I am using to help myself and my family.

Are there plans to explore stage performance?

Though I have tried to explore stage, the challenge with that is my schedule. Stage is very time consuming. A lot of my friends have done stage. I’m looking forward to when I will finally be on a stage play but until then, I will work with what I have. That’s a lot of rehearsals and it will mean me shutting out other commitments.

Is there any project you are working on at the moment?

First of all, Bisola hasn’t started her production yet. I have producers I have worked with, I co-produced ‘Introducing the Kujus’ and we have part two coming out very soon that I also co-produced. I did that with Temple Motion Pictures. I haven’t decided to start my own production company for now. I don’t know where it would take me in the future. For now, dreams change every day, but I’m just focusing on how well Nigeria is going to accept it.

For all that you do, which comes more naturally to you?

I think all of them come naturally to me which is why I said it is what the day requires that I give it. Everything I do, I give it my best. I can’t choose one. It will be impossible to pick be- cause all of them serve dif- f e r e n t purposes a n d t h e y have served me well; it will be hard to pick a favorite.

As an alumna of previous edition of Big Brother Naija show, what advice would you give people on the show?

They should be true to themselves. If they are true to themselves, and don’t get carried away by the new found fame, you will stay grounded and think better and plan your life better. Basically, don’t let anyone pressure you. Take out time to look inwards and plan your life. Don’t feel pressured at all. The Yoruba will say that you cannot run another person’s race, so run at your pace, don’t feel pressured and every other thing will fall into place.

Do you think it is possible to find love in the Big Brother House?

I’m sure you have seen some love stories that started in the house that are thriving. People can find love there and they are already building their families. You can find love anywhere in the world and Big Brother is part of anywhere in the world.

What are your thoughts on the forthcoming General Elections?

I will say everyone should get their PVCs out and vote. They shouldn’t just vote with the bandwagon but know more about the candidates. Get your correct facts about each individual and with that decide on your own who you think will take Nigeria to a better place.

In your opinion do you think Nigerians are ready for change?

Change is the only constant thing whether you are ready or not. There are many things that will happen to you spontaneously in life that you are not ready for but it is change. Change is change. Whether it is Nigeria as a collective, change will definitely happen whether or not we are ready.

So what should we be expecting from ‘Finding the Kuju’?

I have seen the first cut and you guys are in for another amazing ride. For everyone who loved Introducing the Kujus, you will enjoy Finding the Kuju and everyone still remains the same. I won’t let the cat out of the bag. You will love it when you see it

Nigerians, in the main, have a negative perception about single mums. As a single mum what has been your experience with this?

I have had some experiences with total strangers, people that don’t really know me and you are having a conversation with them and they are asking me what I know just because I am a single mum. People will call you names; neighbours will say all sorts of things and to your face too. They will say things like: “That’s why you are not married; that’s why you had a child out of wedlock.” I have had situations where people talked down on me because of that but I am also a kind of person who doesn’t get bothered about other people’s perception. They can say whatever they like about me but I believe firmly in myself and I have told myself that what I believe in is what matters. Gone are the days when people’s words got to me. I am more focused on being an amazing mum and an amazing artiste right now.

