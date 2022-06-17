Arts & Entertainments

Bisola Aiyeola returns as host of Africa Magic Shoot Your Shot Season 2

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Following a successful first season, MultiChoice Nigeria and Africa Magic have announced the return of the dating reality show, ‘Shoot Your Shot’. The show will premiere its second season on Sunday, June 19, 2022, on Africa Magic Showcase, with Bisola Aiyeola returning as host. The former BBNaija housemate and AMVCA winner will attempt to match two potential lovers by setting up dates for them with the aim of taking their relationships to the next level, all while serving us belly laughs, thrills, drama, and memorable moments.

Commenting on the new season, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola said: “We’re excited to bring back Shoot Your Shot for a second season. The debut season was very well received, so it’s only right that we give our viewers a second season that will excite and entertain them. Our team has worked painstakingly behind the scenes to ensure that this new season not only lives up to, but surpasses the entertainment in the previous one, and we absolutely can’t wait for our viewers to see it.” ‘Shoot Your Shot’ will air on Africa Magic (DStv Channel 151) every Sunday at 5.30p.m.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

I see myself winning Grammy Awards soon –Jaybytee

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME

Fast rising Afro Pop artiste and ‘Wayo’ crooner, Obiajulu Jacy Okafor, popularly known as Jaybytee, talks about his new projects, how Flavour inspired him and how Afro Pop music is taking over the world, in an interview with select journalists. He also talks about his desire to win Grammy Awards soon. TONY OKUYEME reports music […]
Arts & Entertainments

Teacher Chike character almost got me stereotyped – Enaibe

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME

Edmond Emuesiri Enaibe is a veteran actor, director and producer. Popularly known as Teacher Chike, his role in the popular Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) drama series After the Storm, Enaibe in this interview with TONY OKUYEME talks about career, challenges, memorable experiences and how the Teacher Chike character almost got him stereotyped, and other issues […]
Arts & Entertainments

Afroconfusionist: Dance, music collide as Nigerian dancer, others ignite stage in Germany

Posted on Author Our Reporters

All is set for the stage presentation of the contemporary dance piece,’ Afroconfusionist’, at the Hamburger Sprechwerk Theatre, Germany, from Friday April 29 to Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Afroconfusionist’ is an open exploration of the term Afro – its roots and its manifold overlays with contradictory attributions in today’s world. Together with a team of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica