Bisola Aiyeola returns as Shoot Your Shot host

Following a successful first season, MultiChoice Nigeria and Africa Magic, have announced the return of the dating reality show, Shoot Your Shot. The show will premiere its second season tomorrow, Sunday, on Africa Magic Showcase, DStv channel 151, with Bisola Aiyeola returning as host.

The former BBNaija housemate and AMVCA winner, will attempt to match two potential lovers by setting up dates for them with the aim of taking their relationships to the next level while serving us belly laughs, thrills, drama, and memorable moments. Commenting on the new season, Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, said; “We’re excited to bring back Shoot Your Shot for a second season.

The debut season was very well received, so it’s only right that we give our viewers a second season that will excite and entertain them. ‘‘Our team has worked painstakingly behind the scenes to ensure that this new season not only lives up to but surpasses the entertainment in the previous one, and we absolutely can’t wait for our viewers to see it.”

 

