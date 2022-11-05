Bisola, Dima- Okojie, others in Flawsome, new Showmax original African content

Showmax has released the trailer for its latest Nigerian Original drama series, Flawsome, which is slated for debut exclusively on the streaming service on November 10. Flawsome revolves around the lives of four friends portrayed by Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Dima-Okojie, Sharon Ooja and Enado Odigie, as they navigate their personal and professional lives while bound by the flawed yet unbreakable ties they share. The 13-part drama series, created and directed by Tola Odunsi, also stars Gabriel Afolayan, John Dumelo, Baaj Adebule, Iretiola Doyle, Toyin Abraham, Chris Attoh, Ali Nuhu, Joselyn Dumas and Shine Rosman.

“Flawsome explores friendship, relationships, career and some of the most important issues that affect young women across the world, and particularly in Nigeria, today,” said Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at Multi- Choice Nigeria. “Flawsome’s lineup of stellar cast and its intricate but relatable storyline makes it a really solid series, one that I’m confident that the viewers will thoroughly enjoy,” Tejumola added.

Film producer, Tola Odunsi, who is popular for the hugely acclaimed web series; The Men’s Club, takes the reins on Flawsome, as he brings to bear the ingenuity that he has come to be known in the Showmax Original. “With Flawsome, it was important to create not just a glossy show but one with real depth that the audience would find very relatable,” said Odunsi. Shot in the metropolitan city of Lagos, Flawsome comes hot on the heels of Diiche, Showmax’s first Nigerian original limited series and joins the growing line-up of local contents on the str eaming platform.

