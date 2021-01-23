Bisola recreates photo of Beyonce in new birthday pic

Nollywood actress B i – sola Aiyeola who turned 35 on Thursday released some adorable photos that have gotten a lot of people talking. In the catalogue of pictures rolled out for the ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, one photo that stood out was the recreation of one of Beyonce’s popular photo.

Netizens has since commented that Bisola absolutely nailed the recreation. The multi-talented movie star and singer went on share more photos for her 35th birthday. Interestingly, Bisola captioned some of the photos with a new alias ‘Queen Biyesi.’ Bisola is a single mum.

On the work front, she was last seen in ‘Introducing the Kujus’, a tale of a dysfunctional family planning a remembrance ceremony for their late mom. The movie opened to huge box office earnings and positive critical reception while Bisola’s acting prowess was particularly praised.

