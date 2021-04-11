Business

Bitcoin above $60,000 again on talk of reduced supply

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Bitcoin rose above $60,000 to approach record highs on the weekend, breaking out of a two-week tight range and propelled by talk of constrained new supplies against evidence of wider adoption.
The world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency hit $61,222.22 on Saturday, its highest in nearly a month. It was slightly lower at $59,907 at 0500 GMT on Sunday, reports Reuters.
Bitcoin (BTC) is up 116% from the year’s low of $27,734 on Jan. 4. It crossed the $60,000 mark for the first time on March 13, hitting a record $61,781.83 on Bitstamp exchange, just after U.S. President Joe Biden signed his $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package into law.
Justin d’Anethan, sales manager at digital asset company Diginex in Hong Kong, said investors had turned their attention to stock markets and other cryptocurrencies in the past couple of weeks, leaving Bitcoin idling in the upper 50-thousand dollar levels.
“That changed just yesterday when we pierced through 60K. With miners not selling recently minted coins, on-exchange reserves hitting multi-year lows and an incessant stream of corporates, funds, large and small investors piling into BTC, we punched through,” he said.
Bitcoin’s stunning gains this year have been driven by its mainstream acceptance as an investment and a means of payment, accompanied by the rush of retail cash into stocks, exchange-traded funds and other risky assets.
It soared this year as major firms, such as BNY Mellon, asset manager BlackRock Inc, credit card giant Mastercard Inc, backed cryptocurrencies, while those such as Tesla Inc Square Inc and MicroStrategy Inc invested in bitcoin.
Big U.S. banks such as Morgan Stanley are also seeking to offer wealth management clients access to bitcoin funds.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Power sector records N243bn capacity loss in 10 months

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The power sector has recorded a generation capacity loss of N243 billion from January to October.   This is contained in the October 2020 electricity generation statistics released recently by the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), the umbrella body of GenCos.   According to the data, the major challenge facing the electricity generation […]
Business

Customer Week: FCMB celebrates team work, excellence

Posted on Author Our Reporters

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has restated its commitment to provide the very best of service delivery and value-added offerings that will consistently enhance the experience of its teeming customers at every touch point. The bank further assured that it would continue to leverage solid business models, highly professional staff, innovation, bespoke solutions and technology […]
Business

Coca-Cola to boycott all social media advertising for one month

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Coca-Cola Company has announced it is to pause all its advertising on social media for at least a month. The brand said on Friday it is doing this in solidarity with the ‘Stop Hate For Profit’ campaign, which encourages businesses to stop advertising on Facebook due to the claimed promotion of ‘hate, bigotry, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica