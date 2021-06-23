News

Bitcoin drops below $30,000 amid China crackdown

Bitcoin tumbled amid a broad crypto crackdown from China that saw it drop below $30,000 for the first time since January before recovering some of the losses in late-morning trading on Tuesday. The original cryptocurrency, which dropped below the key round-number level for the first time since January, has lost over 50 per cent from its mid-April high of almost $65,000. That compares with a gain of about 12 per cent for the S&P 500 since the end of December. The coin started 2021 trading around $29,000 following a fourfold increase in 2020.

Such a decline signals “that Bitcoin traders could find themselves in choppy waters for weeks to come,” said Sean Rooney, head of research at crypto asset manager, Valkyrie Investments. Bitcoin dropped as much as 12 per cent to $28,824 on Tuesday, just below last year’s closing price of $28,997, but recovered to trade down 3.2 per cent as of 11:45 a.m in New York. Other cryptocurrencies were hit harder, with Dash tumbling 22 per cent at one point, XRP falling 21 per cent and Litecoin stumbling 18 per cent. Among more volatile DeFi tokens, Prude was down 68 per cent and Manyswap tumbled 60 per cent, according to data on CoinMarketCap.com, while a handful of others showed losses of more than 70 per cent.

Meanwhile, Coinbase Pro reported having issues trading Polkadot. Chart-watchers said Bitcoin, which failed to retake $40,000 last week, could have a tough time finding support in the $20,000 range following its drop below $30,000. Still, Bitcoin had prior to Tuesday breached $30,000 during at least five separate instances this year but recuperated to trade above that level each time. “Any meaningful break below $30,000 is going to make a lot of momentum players to throw in the towel,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co.

Our Reporters

