Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum set new trading records

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Bitcoin and Ethereum hit a new all-time high on Friday.
Bitcoin, world’s most popular cryptocurrency, rose 6.4 per cent to reach an all-time high above $56,620, taking its weekly gain to 18 per cent.
It has surged more than 92 per cent this year, and now has a market value of more than $1 trillion for the first time.
Bitcoin has been on a tear in recent times, buoyed by acceptance among mainstream investors and companies, such as Tesla Inc, Mastercard Inc and BNY Mellon.
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and volume, also surged past $2,000 as the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain continues its year-long bull run.
Setting a new record of $2,033.08, up 6.18 per cent in the last 24 hours, with the market capitalization of the crypto reaching $233.3 billion. The cryptocurrency is up 172.5 per cent year-to-date.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

2020: FG spent 89% of revenue on debt servicing in 11 months

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…targets mopping up N850bn unclaimed dividends, dormant accounts   The Federal Government expended a total of N3.10 trillion on debt servicing from January- November 2020, out of its N3.48 trillion retained revenue for the same period.   This puts Nigeria’s debt-to-revenue ratio, a key measure of debt sustainability, at 89 per cent for the period […]
Business

‘FG’s planned borrowing’ll boost credit to private sector’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The massive borrowings that the Federal Government plans to embark on this year will likely lead to a further increase in credit to the private sector, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have predicted. They stated this in the firm’s latest “Cowry Weekly Financial Markets Review and Outlook,” obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, which, among […]
Business

BIS seeks transparency for non-bank dollar funding activities

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

T he rising significance of non-banks has increased the speed and scope of stress transmission through the global financial system at a time when the importance of the U.S. dollar has grown, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has said.     The umbrella group for the world’s central banks said the structural shifts in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica