Bitcoin Foundation partners satoshibles on school project

The Built With Bitcoin Foundation, a humanitarian organisation powered by Bitcoin, announced that it is working alongside Satoshibles NFT, to raise funds for the foundation’s ongoing efforts to build schools and communities around the world through Bitcoin sales of their Built With NFT Collection, with 100 per cent of proceeds and royalties going to the beneficiaries.

The Built With NFT Collection features artwork from students at Built With Bitcoin Foundation (BWB) campuses across Africa. Students ranging from ages 3 to 12 were provided with paint supplies and prompted with the question: “What do you want to be when you grow up?” From the artwork, the paintings were separated into two parts, and using an algorithm to combine the parts at random, 10,000 unique NFTs were created. Subsequently, 5,000 NFTs were made available to mint on Bitcoin via Stacks, with the remainder on Ethereum. To help bring the Built With NFT Collection to Stacks, the Built With Bitcoin Foundation and Satoshibles collaborated with STXNFT to allow the NFTs to be minted and settled on the Bitcoin network.

The team used a service called LNswap, an atomic swap exchange that enables trustless swaps between Bitcoin on Lightning and assets on Stacks such as STX, to enable Bitcoin Lightning payments. The Executive Director of the Built With Bitcoin Foundation, Ray Youssef, said the first 13.41 ETH collected from the project was reinvested in the communities that made the collection possible.

He notes that the Built With Bitcoin Foundation provided resources for art, music, culture, sports, and other extra curricular activities for BWB schools in Kenya, Rwanda, Nigeria, and El Salvador. According to him, all remaining proceeds will fund the Foundation’s on-going efforts to build communities that provide clean water, access to quality education, sustainable farming, and humanitarian support around the world with their next projects initiating in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

He said the Built With Bitcoin Foundation not only builds schools, but strong and sustainable communities around the world. Youssef noted that the students’ artwork has already begun to fund new projects and now with the support of the Bitcoin community. “We can’t wait to continue to carry out our mission.” The Director of Philanthropy of the Built With Bitcoin Foundation, Yusuf Nessary, said: “Making the Built With NFT collection available on Stacks allows our work to be as inclusive as possible. We understand the power of Bitcoin and what it has provided to countless communities – I’ve seen this first-hand. We are thrilled to welcome the Bitcoin community and bring even more awareness to the project.”

 

