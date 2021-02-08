Business

Bitcoin hits record high above $43,000 after Tesla investment

Bitoin hit a record-high above $43,000 on Monday after electric carmaker Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the digital currency.
Bitcoin hit $43,725.51 around 1300 GMT, before cooling slightly to $42,352.
The cryptocurrency is up around 50 percent since the start of the year.

