Business

Bitcoin jumps 8%, on course to snap five days of losses

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Bitcoin jumped as much as 8% on Monday and was on course to snap five straight days of losses, though the cryptocurrency has slumped almost a fifth from its all-time high hit earlier this month.
Bitcoin was last up 6.7% at $52,452 after touching its lowest since early March on Sunday. Other major coins ethereum and XRP , which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, were up around 5% and 11% respectively, reports Reuters.
Cryptocurrencies fell sharply on Friday on concern that U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to raise capital gains taxes would curb investments in digital assets, though they later recovered some of their losses.
Bitcoin has lost over 19% from its April 14 record of almost $65,000. Still, the cryptocurrency has risen over 80% this year, fuelled by growing adoption from mainstream investors and companies such as Tesla Inc.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Stocks: Weekly transactions post 2.53% loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Activities on the stock market at the weekend halted weekly gains on continued profit-taking as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 2.53 per cent to close the week at 34,250.74 and N17.902 trillion respectively. Similarly, all other indices finished lower while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat.   A total turnover of […]
Business

Ghana-Nigeria dispute: Council foresees better trade relations

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Boost $9.4 million received in first tranche as part of Nigeria’s capital subscription   The Ghana Nigeria Business Council (GNBC), a registered not-for-profit entity, has expressed confidence in the parley between both countries towards resolving recent trade dispute.   The council lauded the efforts by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to enhance trade relations between […]
Business

Airtel to feed 5,000 in ‘5 Days of Love’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

One of the leading telecommunications services providers in Nigeria, Airtel, has announced the commencement of the 2020 edition of its annual ‘5 Days of Love’ Yuletide initiative with focus on providing palliative packs to five thousand persons across five internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in the country.   Speaking during a virtual press conference, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica