Director General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Mallam Farouk Salim, has said that Nigeria’s Blue Economy Project would help the country continue to diversify the economy and generate far larger revenues than what it is currently generating, saying the call for the use of Standard Operating Procedures for the effective implementation of the […]

In order to have a bountiful harvest, the Maize Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (MAGPAMAN) Bayelsa State chapter has organised training on how to cultivate healthy maize. Speaking at the weekend during the training at School to Land Yenagoa, the chairman of the group, Tams Singabele explained that the essence of the training […]

<span;>Oil prices fell on Wednesday after an industry group reported a surprise rise in U.S. crude inventory, and Libya pumping more oil for export. <span;>Brent crude was trading down 30 cents or 0.7 per cent at $41.42 a barrel by 0347 GMT, after gaining 28 cents on Tuesday while U.S. crude dropped 34 […]

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica