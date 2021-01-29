Business

Bitcoin soars 14% after Elon Musk namecheck on Twitter

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Bitcoin jumped as much as 14% on Friday to a two-week high after Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk tagged the cryptocurrency in his Twitter biography.
Musk wrote simply “#bitcoin” in his biography on the social media site. The world’s biggest cryptocurrency was up 10.2% at $36,901 as of 1005 GMT.
The billionaire entrepreneur, followed by 43.8 million users on Twitter, has a record of making market-moving comments on the site, reports Reuters.
GameStop Corp, which has been at the centre of retail trading frenzy, surged 50% on Tuesday after Musk tweeted “Gamestonk!!”, along with a link to the Reddit Wallstreetbets stock trading discussion group. There, supporters affectionately refer to him as “Papa Musk.”
“Stonks” is a tongue-in-cheek term for stocks widely used on social media.
Bitcoin jumped over 300% last year, as bigger U.S. investors and corporations sought exposure to the cryptocurrency. It touched an all-time high of $42,000 last month.
In December, Musk asked about the possibility of converting “large transactions” of Tesla’s balance sheet into bitcoin, in a Twitter exchange with a well-known advocate for the digital currency.
“That would be a very big deal,” said Christopher Bendiksen of digital asset manager CoinShares on Friday.
Traders also cited positive comments on bitcoin by hedge fund manager Ray Dalio as supporting sentiment.
The Bridgewater Associates founder wrote on Thursday that the cryptocurrency was “one hell of an invention,” adding that he viewed it as a “gold-like alternative asset.”
Smaller cryptocurrencies including ethereum and XRP that tend to move in tandem with bitcoin also jumped, as much as 5% and 8% respectively.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Female insurers tackle govt over protection for women

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

T he Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA) has joined the civil society groups, non-governmental organisations and other well meaning Nigerians home and abroad to condemn in totality the rising cases of rape, assault and domestic violence against women.     PILA said this barbaric action against women particularly the underaged does not only dehumanize the […]
Business

RoW: Hope rises for cheaper internet access in Nigeria

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

With the recent declaration that all the 36 states of the federation have been mandated to slash Right of Way (RoW) charges by at least 96 per cent, the hope of cheaper and more affordable internet access is now higher in the country. If the states go by their promise, this also puts the country’s […]
Business

Pension: Kaduna verifies retirees for payment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

To commence payment of their retirement benefits, the Kaduna State Pension Bureau has commenced verification for two batches of retirees and deceased persons under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).   The Executive Secretary of the Bureau Professor Salamatu Isah, who disclosed this in a statement, said that the exercise began last Tuesday and will cover […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica