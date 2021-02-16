Business

Bitcoin trades at $50,000 for first time in history

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

The price of Bitcoin has hit $50,000 for the first time in history.

The cryptocurrency has been in the spotlight recently; receiving endorsements from Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, and Mastercard.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, garnered renewed interest in January when Musk began to tweet and about his investment and updated his Twitter bio with “#bitcoin”.

Following in the footsteps of its CEO, Telsa announced that it had updated its investment policy to get “more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns” to allow it to invest cash reserve in “alternative reserve assets including digital assets”.

The company also said it expects to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for its products in the near future subject to applicable laws.

Tesla said it would hold $1.5 billion of the cryptos on its balance sheet.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp., an American investment banking services holding company, also announced that it will hold, transfer and issue Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for institutional customers.

In a blog post by Raj Dhamodharan, Mastercard’s executive vice president for digital assets, blockchain products and partnerships, the company said it is preparing for the future of crypto and payments.

The Central Bank of Nigeria recently directed banks and other financial institution to close accounts of persons or entities involved in cryptocurrency transactions.

The CBN argues that cryptocurrencies pose the risk of loss of investments, money laundering, terrorism financing, illicit fund flows and other criminal activities.

Bitcoin price:

One year ago: $9,500

Six months ago: $11,800

Three months ago: $17,000

One month ago: $37,000

Now: $50,000

— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 16, 2021

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

FirstBank partners UN1TY Nigeria on ‘The Voice Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its lead sponsorship of the TV reality musical talent show, “The Voice Nigeria,” Season 3. The talent show, which is organised by UN1TY Nigeria, is created to discover, nurture and bring to the fore musical talents amongst the next generation of Nigerian youth. In a statement, the lender […]
Business

Dyson to invest £2.7bn to double product range by 2025

Posted on Author Reporter

  Dyson, the inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner, said it would invest 2.75 billion pounds in new technology in the next five years to double its product portfolio, including devices that would take it beyond the home. Founded by Briton James Dyson in the 1990s, Dyson said a focus would be investment in the […]
Business

Air Peace to recall sacked pilots

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Air Peace has rescinded its recent decision to sack over 70 pilots following the intervention of the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.   The pilots had lost their jobs last week following disagreement with the management of the airline over a pay cut they considered ‘wicked and ‘insensitive’. The decision to recall many of the pilots […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica