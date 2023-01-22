News

Bitget Becomes The First CEX To Launch Copy Trading In The Spot Market

Leading crypto derivatives exchange Bitget announces to be the first exchange to launch copy trading in the spot market. As the first exchange for offering copy trading for derivatives in 2020, Bitget has honed its highly liquid, highly innovative flagship product, One-Click Copy Trade, to deliver a similarly intuitive experience for spot traders in 2023.

Copy trading provides a good starting point for beginners to shadow their trading portfolio with a more experienced trader and increase their chance of profitability. Also, users are entitled to more transparency and flexibility as the feature discloses details about the traders’ ROI, buy and sell time, portfolio, and track records, as well as offering the users to set up Maximum Investment, Stop Loss and Take Profit options.

One-Click Copy Trade is Bitget’s flagship product, simplifying trading for beginners by allowing them to copy sophisticated futures trading strategies with minimal effort. As of December 2022, the company’s One-Click Copy Trade in the futures market has accumulated over 80,000 traders and 338,000 followers.

The newly launched Copy Trading feature in the spot market aims to provide a seamless and convenient experience by giving users the option to copy trading strategies and own the cryptocurrency in their wallet. Users can view trader profiles provided by the platform to choose their preferred trader to follow, based on their P&L, trader ranking, and portfolio as recorded in the system. One-Click Copy Trade is a win-win solution as followers’ trades will be automatically executed with the subscribed traders’ orders after subscription and a profit share percentage will only be charged when a profit arises from the trades. The feature also offers a passive income stream for successful and experienced traders to further increase their yield.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, says, “Bitget was the first exchange for offering copy trading in the crypto futures market in 2020, and ever since, our One-Click Copy Trade has always been a featured product in the company. The product’s success has been proven by the numbers and helped Bitget become the largest crypto copy trading platform. We are proud to extend the product to the spot market, as this will further expand our audience base and offerings for social trading, as well as solidify our leading position in the crypto space.”

“Bitget has been dedicated to providing users with the best possible social trading experience. In addition to perfecting our product offerings, Bitget also rolled out a multitude of safety and protection measures, including Fund Custody, Merkle tree Proof of Reserves, and Bitget’s US$300 million Protection Fund during the crypto winter, in order to safeguard and protect the users’ funds on our platform.”

 

