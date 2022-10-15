News

Bitget integrates with CCXT Library for professional traders

Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget announces the integration with CryptoCurrency Exchange Trading Library (“CCXT”), enabling traders to have easy access to the platform’s historical and real-time data to build trading algorithms and bots.

CCXT is voted to be one of the world-leading open-source libraries that provides a common interface for connecting to different crypto trading data libraries. A powerful tool that allows for a comprehensive trading strategy carried out across various high-quality exchanges. The protocol is a fully customizable, UI-wise-generalized API connection and is widely recognised amongst trading developers, coders, and highly skilled traders.

 

Bitget noted the library supports the most popular programming languages, such as JavaScript, Python, and PHP.  Equipped with the most innovative futures trading products and social trading features, Bitget has become one of the world’s largest crypto derivatives and copy trading exchanges, serving 2 million users around the globe.  While leveraging the expertise and assistance of CCTX, Bitget could facilitate its users for analysing market data, algorithmic trading, strategy backtesting, and bot programming.

 

Commenting on the cooperation, the Managing Director of Bitget, Gracy Chen said, “We are glad to be integrated with the CCXT’s database, as the integration of the library offers algorithm and bot traders access to Bitget’s trading pairs with ease and convenience, and at the same time, allows Bitget users to access to the wide range of tools offered by the library. This cooperation conforms to our aspiration to create the most user-friendly and powerful platform for users.”

 

“CCXT is happy to have Bitget as one of our partners. Going forward, the CCXT Dev team will focus on increasing trading volumes and connections with Bitget’s platform, and we look forward to a mutually-beneficial long-term partnership together,” said Igor Kroitor, founder of CCXT.

 

 

