Bitget launches “Bitget Insights” to enhance social trading initiatives

Leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announces the launch of its new feature “Bitget Insights”. The feature serves to integrate social media with social trading via the Bitget exchange. The launch signifies the next stage in Bitget’s crypto social trading initiative, aimed at benefiting new retail investors and seasoned traders.

With Bitget Insights, new traders will have the opportunity to glean insights from experienced traders. Compared to existing social media platforms, Bitget guarantees that all shared insights come from verified and credible traders in the first stage, thus saving new traders time, resources, and potential losses resulting from cryptocurrency ‘shilling’, false endorsements, or other crypto scams.

To assure that Bitget Insights provides valuable and insightful views to users, only those traders that meet certain criteria, which include being an actually verified trader on the Bitget platform, are able to share and post with this new feature. In addition, they must have a substantial and verifiable following across various social media platforms. Other traders can follow and take advantage of the insights, such as the technical strategies or market analyses, posted by the verified traders.

Bitget’s decision to accredit qualified traders was based mainly on the fact that malicious agents are common, and scams are frequent on other social media platforms. This makes it difficult for new traders to make informed decisions about their trades and investments. Since traders are verified based on actual trading data on the exchange, Bitget Insights aims to provide better protection for new users entering the markets.

Bitget Insights also enables accredited traders to increase their community presence by sharing market views and trading strategies with potentially millions of existing traders on Bitget’s global platform. Accredited traders can benefit from Bitget Copy Trade, its flagship crypto social trading product.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, says, “Innovative trading products and social trading services are Bitget’s quintessential and key features. Bitget is a pioneer in crypto social trading thanks to the way it works to improve products through innovation. On ‘Bitget Insights’, the social trading platform where valuable information is more accessible to everyone, the curated and verified traders and selected opinion leaders can post their chart analysis, technical strategies, and articles, to share their insights with followers.”

“Above all, we are actively listening to our community, and we know that a lot of the information and misinformation about Web3 can be difficult to navigate, especially for new investors. As a crypto CEX (Centralised Exchange), we are uniquely positioned to help traders and Web3 investors gather information and glean insights from verified traders on our platform. Ultimately, this makes crypto more accessible to wider markets or individuals who might otherwise be hesitant about Web3.”

To celebrate the launch of Bitget Insights, Bitget has prepared a User-Generated Content campaign, which includes a giveaway and share contests for the users who post original insights and content on the platform. Winners can share up to 100,000 $BGB, souvenirs signed by Bitget’s latest partner Lionel Messi, and more. For more information, please visit our website

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...