Bitumen exploitation begins in Ondo

Adewale Momoh AKURE After years of bottleneck, exploitation of bitumen has finally set to commenced in the southern part of Ondo State following mobilisation to site of heavy duty equipment required to mine the untapped natural resources.

The exploitation would be carried out by an indigenous company, South West Bitumen Exploration Limited (SWB) as it was leaving no stone unturned towards ensuring that the modular exploitation of Africa’s largest bitumen deposits in the state takes off.

The firm, which had secured a 25-year renewable Operational Mining License for the exploitation of the mineral deposit had already deployed initial processing and mining equipment to the operational base located at Lamidifa in Irele Local Government Area of the state.

Taking newsmen through the yard, representative of Southwest Bitumen company, Engr. Oluwatominiyi Adeiya, said earth moving equipment like bulldozers, excavators and wheel loaders had been brought for the mining of the product.

He said unlike the exploitation of petroleum, the bitumen was in tar sand that can be escavated from the top soil and taken to the yard for processing. Adeiya explained that the processing equipment was German-made and done with exact requirements for the exploitation of the specific type of bitumen needed.

He said: “We have brought the earth moving equipment like the bulldozer, escavator and the wheel loaders. “We use bulldozer for the clearing of the identified outcrop after which we take them to the escavator to extract the tar sand and stockpile them in the yard for processing

“The type of bitumen we have is tar sand. After we must have deployed the bulldozer, the escalator will load the tipper and bring it here for processing. This is where we will be doing the processing.

“This is a pilot case. It is a modular exploitation. What we have in Nigeria is tar sand bitumen. Not like in petroleum, where you tap from it to get bitumen. We are not getting it from the cracking of anything. What we need to do is to heat it with the required technology.”

The mining engineer at the yard, Wilfred Akinyeke, said the firm would deliver 20 tonnes of bitumen monthly at the first instance, adding that when stabilised, an output of 50,000 tonnes monthly would be realised.

According to the Commissioner for Information and Orientation in the state, Donald Ojogo, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu administration had been pursuing the exploitation of the bitumen and the establishment of the deep sea port.

He noted that the bitumen exploitation had started taking shape with the assurance of its reality, stressing that this was the first time any government in the state would be expending resources on the exploitation.

He said mere sighting the equipment, one would think it was for construction unless there is the technical knowledge to understand their functions in mining. “What they are trying to do is a pilot project. This is the first time any company will expend so much on this project.

This is the first time a company will take the license and efforts and commitment would be seen unlike in the past where people take the licence and go home to sleep.

