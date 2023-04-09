Biu hails patrol team for returning N27m to crash victims’ family

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Dauda Ali Biu has commended the Patrol teams of Osun State Sector command for returning #27,171,400 recovered from crash victims In a statement signed by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Marshal expressed satisfaction over the good conduct, honesty and sense of patriotism exhibited by the Personnel. Biu, who applauded the team said the team did not only showed professionalism in delivering their Job but also ensure that, integrity of the Corps which is one its hallmark was exhibited at the highest level. He said the returned and recovered money was witnessed by the DPO & DTO NPF Ipetu-Ijesa, Seriki Owena, Ilesa and Benin and the Hausa community. Commending the patrol team and the entire personnel in Osun sector command, Biu assured continuous welfare of the staff across the county. He said: “I want to commend the entire team for being patriotic, honest, efficient and professional in delivering the mandate of the FRSC. This act they showed would never be forgotten as it is considered a great service to humanity. “I want to charge every officer to emulate this character exhibited by the team, as good deeds pays off, the road is patient but does not forgive.” Lamenting over the crash that occured in the state, Biu said that the crash would have been avoided if motorists adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations. The Corps Marshal said that the multiple road accidents which occurred in Ipetu Ijesa, Oriade local government of the state claimed six lives while seven others sustained various degree of injuries.

