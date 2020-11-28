Bizarre video shows tap water burning in China

A video that is going viral online appears to turn the laws of nature on their head. Filmed in China, the video shows a stream of tap water going up in flames when a lighter is placed near it. According to local Chinese media, Ladbible, Miss Wen, a resident in Panjin city, shared footage of the burning tap water on Chinese social media website Weibo on Thursday, where it quickly went viral. Since it has been posted, the video has been shared across several social media platforms.

It has been viewed thousands of times on Twitter, where the bizarre footage has garnered incredulous responses. “Compared to regular tap water, our water always seems more oily,” Miss Wen was quoted as saying by Newsweek as she complained about natural gas seeping into their water supply.

“She said that her father had complained to the local water supply station this summer, but the problem was not addressed. “My mother had concerns about our health because the water was gaseous but odourless,” she said, claiming they first noticed the flammable water “three to four years” ago. Authorities took note of the problem after her video went massively viral online and, in a statement few hours after the video was shared, said that the flammable water was due to “a small amount” of natural gas leaking into the groundwater.

