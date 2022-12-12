Bizman bags 3 years for smuggling marijuana to Dubai

Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced a 25-year-old businessman, Wordu Hopewell Chukwuemeka, to three years imprisonment for unlawfully exporting 1.10kg of Cannabis Sativa, a.k.a. Marijuana, to Dubai, a city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The judge passed the verdict after Chukwuemeka pleaded guilty to a count charge of unlawful exports slammed on him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). It would be recalled that the Agency through its lawyer, Augustine Nwagu, brought the convict before the court on a count charge of the offence. Nwagu informed the judge that the convict, on September 9, 2022, induced one, Nwogu Samuel Chukwuemeka, to unlawfully export the said prohibited leaves. The prosecutor notified the court that the convict was arrested with the drug at NAHCO Export Shed of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, during the examination and clearing of cargo for the Emirate Airline Flight to Dubai. Nwagu maintained that the action of the convict contravened Section 11(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. After entertaining the prosecutor’s submission and the convict’s leniency plea, Justice Osiagor sentenced Chukwuemeka to three years imprisonment. The judge however gave the convict a fine of N300,000 in lieu of imprisonment. He also ordered the destruction of the seized drug, if there is no appeal against the judgment.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...