Bizman bags 3 years for smuggling marijuana to Dubai

Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced a 25-year-old businessman, Wordu Hopewell Chukwuemeka, to three years imprisonment for unlawfully exporting 1.10kg of Cannabis Sativa, a.k.a. Marijuana, to Dubai, a city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The judge passed the verdict after Chukwuemeka pleaded guilty to a count charge of unlawful exports slammed on him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). It would be recalled that the Agency through its lawyer, Augustine Nwagu, brought the convict before the court on a count charge of the offence. Nwagu informed the judge that the convict, on September 9, 2022, induced one, Nwogu Samuel Chukwuemeka, to unlawfully export the said prohibited leaves. The prosecutor notified the court that the convict was arrested with the drug at NAHCO Export Shed of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, during the examination and clearing of cargo for the Emirate Airline Flight to Dubai. Nwagu maintained that the action of the convict contravened Section 11(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. After entertaining the prosecutor’s submission and the convict’s leniency plea, Justice Osiagor sentenced Chukwuemeka to three years imprisonment. The judge however gave the convict a fine of N300,000 in lieu of imprisonment. He also ordered the destruction of the seized drug, if there is no appeal against the judgment.
Related Articles
Police arraign bricklayer over theft of N32m
The police has arraigned a bricklayer, Salako Olufemi Claude, at a Tinubu Magistrate’s Court in Lagos over alleged stealing of the sum of N32 million belonging to one, Nzube Victoria Mbachu. Salako was arraigned before Magistrate K. K. Awoyinka on a 3-count charge bordering on stealing and assault. He however pleaded not guilty to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Tackling corruption in public office
‘Looting culture imposed by societal expectations’ Should the National Assembly enact a law prescribing death penalty for looters of public funds? Lawyers say no, yes. AKEEM NAFIU reports “We need stiff penalty, not death penalty. The world is moving away from death penalty and Nigeria cannot be an exception. The word […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Cases that shaped 2021
AKEEM NAFIU and TUNDE OYESINA reviewed activities of judiciary in 2021, singling out cases which made the third arm of government tick, particularly those involving some politically exposed persons (PEPs) Amidst disruptions occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic and the industrial action by Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), the nation’s judiciary got itself busy with […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)