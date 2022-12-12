Law

Bizman bags 3 years for smuggling marijuana to Dubai

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced a 25-year-old businessman, Wordu Hopewell Chukwuemeka, to three years imprisonment for unlawfully exporting 1.10kg of Cannabis Sativa, a.k.a. Marijuana, to Dubai, a city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The judge passed the verdict after Chukwuemeka pleaded guilty to a count charge of unlawful exports slammed on him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). It would be recalled that the Agency through its lawyer, Augustine Nwagu, brought the convict before the court on a count charge of the offence. Nwagu informed the judge that the convict, on September 9, 2022, induced one, Nwogu Samuel Chukwuemeka, to unlawfully export the said prohibited leaves. The prosecutor notified the court that the convict was arrested with the drug at NAHCO Export Shed of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, during the examination and clearing of cargo for the Emirate Airline Flight to Dubai. Nwagu maintained that the action of the convict contravened Section 11(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. After entertaining the prosecutor’s submission and the convict’s leniency plea, Justice Osiagor sentenced Chukwuemeka to three years imprisonment. The judge however gave the convict a fine of N300,000 in lieu of imprisonment. He also ordered the destruction of the seized drug, if there is no appeal against the judgment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

Police arraign bricklayer over theft of N32m

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The police has arraigned a bricklayer, Salako Olufemi Claude, at a Tinubu Magistrate’s Court in Lagos over alleged stealing of the sum of N32 million belonging to one, Nzube Victoria Mbachu.   Salako was arraigned before Magistrate K. K. Awoyinka on a 3-count charge bordering on stealing and assault. He however pleaded not guilty to […]
Law

Tackling corruption in public office

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU reports

‘Looting culture imposed by societal expectations’   Should the National Assembly enact a law prescribing death penalty for looters of public funds? Lawyers say no, yes. AKEEM NAFIU reports   “We need stiff penalty, not death penalty.   The world is moving away from death penalty and Nigeria cannot be an exception.   The word […]
Law

Cases that shaped 2021

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU and TUNDE OYESINA

AKEEM NAFIU and TUNDE OYESINA reviewed activities of judiciary in 2021, singling out cases which made the third arm of government tick, particularly those involving some politically exposed persons (PEPs)   Amidst disruptions occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic and the industrial action by Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), the nation’s judiciary got itself busy with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica