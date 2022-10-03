Law

Bizman faces trial for alleged land grabbing

Justice Serifat Sonaike of a Lagos High Court in Ikeja has fixed November 14, 2022, for trial to commence in the land grabbing case against a businessman, Gabriel Okafor Uzondu.

The court fixed the date after the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge made against him by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (ForceCID) Annex, Alagbon-Ikoyi, Lagos. Justice Sonaike also directed that Uzondu be remanded in the Ikoyi centre of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS), pending the hearing and determination of his bail application slated for October 11, 2022.

 

The businessman was dragged before the court for alleged conspiracy, forcible entry, procuring armed hoodlums, land grabbing and breach of public peace by the FCID.

 

The defendant and others said to be at large, according to the prosecutor, Moruf  Animashaun, had on September 25, 2019, at the International Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, invaded and forcefully took over the possession of land being occupied by the Association of Progressive Traders of Nigeria, within the complex.

 

He was equally accused of hiring armed hoodlums and thugs who allegedly used violence and forcefully invaded and took over the land without lawful authority to secure entry into the land that was being occupied by the members of the Association.

The prosecutor equally informed Justice Sonaike that the acts of the defendant and others now at large, led to the breakdown of law and order in the market.

 

The action of the defendant, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 411, and 168 (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. Uzondu’s action also offends Section 2 (3), 3 (1)(3)(b)(4)(a)(b)(1) and 7 of the Properties Protections Law, 2016.

 

However, following the plea posture of Uzondu, the prosecutor asked the court to  remand him in custody pending the hearing and determination of the charges. But the defendant’s lawyer told the court that he was yet to file his client’s bail application, and prayed the court for a short date.

 

