Bizman jailed 60 years for N184m fraud

Justice Sherifat Solebo of a Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja has sentenced a businessman, Chukwuemeka Ekwunife, to 60 years imprisonment for N184 million fraud.

Delivering judgement in the matter Tuesday, Justice Solebo found the defendant guilty on counts one to six and sentenced him to 10 years on each count. The sentences are, however, to run concurrently.

The judge also ordered the winding up of his company, Structured Energy Ltd. The defendant was, however, given an option of fine in the sum of N50 million.

“It is obvious that many fraudulent activities are being perpetrated by some individuals who are extremely greedy and using the guise of oil subsidy on imported fuel to defraud the country, and also tarnishing the image of Nigeria abroad. The loss and gains will remain where they are,” Justice Solebo held in her judgement.

The defendant was on February 19, 2018, arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside his company on an amended eight counts bordering on stealing by fraudulent conversion, contrary to Sections 278(1)(b), (2)(f) and 285(1) of the Criminal Code Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2011. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In the course of trial, EFCC’s lawyer, Chukwuemeka Akaogu, called six witnesses and tendered several documentary evidence to prove the case of the prosecution. The defendant also testified to prove his innocence.

The charge partly reads: “Chukwuemeka Ekwunife and Structured Energy Limited, on or about the 4th day of June 2015 in Lagos, within the Lagos Judicial Division, dishonestly converted to your own use the sum of N85, 000,000 paid to you by M.R.S. Oil and Gas Company Limited, property of Nepal Oil and Gas Limited.”

