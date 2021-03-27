BJAN holds 9th Consumer Rights Day March 31

The Brand Journalists’ Association of Nigeria (BJAN) has announced plans to hold the 9th edition of the Consumer Rights Day celebration on March 31. The decision to mark this year’s event on the chosen date was as a result of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which was envisaged to disrupt activities within the marketing communications industry and the country at large.

The event which has the theme: ‘’Tackling Plastic Pollution: Challenges, Solution and Benefits’’ will hold at LCCI Event & Exhibition Centre on Nurudeen Olowopopo Drive, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos and slated for 9AM. To lead the discussion is Mrs. Sola Salako-Ajulo, President/ Founder, ConsumerAdvocacy Foundation of Nigeria (CAFON), other discussants include, Ms. Ifeoma Okoye, Sustainability and Community Affairs Manager, Nigerian Bottling Company PLC, Ms Chineze Amanfo, Lead, Public Relations, 9Mobile, Mrs. Sade Morgan, Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc and Mr. Ayo Oluwatosin, Member, Board of Trustees, Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN). Others are drawn from manufacturing and sectors alike in the country. To moderate the session is a seasoned communication expert, Mr. Bolaji Abimbola, ManagingDirector, IntegratedIndigo Communications Limited. Speaking on the event, Chairman of BJAN, Mr. Princewill Ekwujuru, said the association has made adequate preparations to ensure that the event is successful despite several challenges facing businesses currently.

