Blac Chyna Bags Doctorate Degree From Seminary, Bible College

Angela White, better known by her former stage name, Blac Chyna has received Doctorate of Liberal Arts from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College early this year.

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday evening to shared the good news, Blac Chyna shared a photo of her certificate from the college with a caption that reads,I got my doctorate of Liberal Arts from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College.

The 34-year-old socialite who has been on a spiritual, mental and physical healing journey for almost a year, recently shared the accomplishment on Instagram.

In January, she completed theological seminary and bible college, which focuses on the development of understanding theology and biblical studies while also training students in ministry and religious education, according to Champion Christian college.e

New Telegraph had earlier reported, that the mom of two started making changes in her lifestyle privately before she began sharing with the public at the beginning of March.

After an exclusive interview with Jason Lee, she’s been documenting the process of removing her breast implants, butt shots and face and lip fillers on Instagram.

The former OnlyFans top earner not only wants to be transparent but to educate women on the dangers of these procedures as well.

She also posted a photo of her baptism from May 2022, as it was the day she was reborn, and has been working to evolve ever since.

White finally removed her tattoo with a negative, demonic meaning behind it as she’s been growing her spiritual relationship with Christ.

In a recent interview with Fox News, she shared she’s been transparent with her fans after self-reflecting and not being a fan of how she was living.

She spoke further by saying “She believes this is a part of her purpose and hopes people know there is more to life than looking like Instagram models and making fast.

