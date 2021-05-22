Top Stories

Black Box of crashed COAS aircraft recovered, investigation ongoing – AIB

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the crashed Beechcraft 350 aircraft that led to the deaths of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other officers, have been recovered.
The Accident Investigation Bureau revealed this on Saturday.
In a statement signed by the AIB’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Tunji Oketunbi, the agency has been mandated by the Nigerian Air Force to “lead the Investigation into the crash” of the military aircraft on Friday.
“The Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the accidented Beechcraft 350 aircraft have been recovered and investigation has commenced,” the statement said.
“Investigators will download and analyse vital information contained in the recorders at the AIB-N’s world class Flight Safety Laboratory, in Abuja.
“The mandate given to AIB-N is based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the two agencies on July 1, 2020 covering areas of mutual assistance.”
Military authorities have suggested that the flight crashed due to adverse weather conditions.
Earlier on Saturday, the late COAS and the other 10 officers were buried at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: Buhari receives Akeredolu 

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari is currently receiving Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his Deputy Governor-elect, Lucky Ayedatiwa. Governor Akeredolu and his Deputy were led by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and the Chairman of the APC Campaign Committee for the Ondo State […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Lagos seals 450 night clubs,event centres, arrests 700

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government, yesterday, said that it has sealed 450 night clubs, event centres and other facilities just as it arrested over 700 residents for flouting COVID- 19 safety protocols. The Director-General of the Lagos State Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, who disclosed this, said that the state was leaving no stone unturned to ensure […]
News Top Stories

Kalu: Politics apart, Wike is doing well in projects

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on governors to emulate the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in project delivery. He noted that he cannot hide under politics to dismiss Wike’s good works. Kalu, who spoke yesterday during a facility tour of the ultramodern Government House […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica