Black Democracy Day: Terrorists kill 11 persons in Benue communities, burn several houses

It was a black Sunday that marked this year’s Democracy Day celebration as suspected Fulani terrorists yesterday launched a bloody attack on Igama, Edumoga Ehaje communities in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State leaving 11 people dead.

 

This is just as some assailants also at the weekend shot dead an SS 3 student of St. Monica Secondary School in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.

 

New Telegraph learnt that at the attack in Okpokwu, the invaders also set ablaze hundreds of houses in Igama community. Hordes of residents of the community, reports said, have now deserted their homes and are taking refuge in places deemed to be safe.

 

Chairman of Okpokwu Local Government Area, Mrs. Amina Audu, confirmed the attack. Mrs. Audu said three corpses had been recovered, adding that she was informed that six other corpses were on the way from Igama.

 

She further disclosed that the invaders stormed the community around 4 am to 6 am on Sunday morning and burnt down all the houses in the community.

 

The local government chairman said those killed were mostly youths while the elderly and women were left to run away. “I am right now at police station at Okpoga awaiting the corpses, soldiers and other security men are here with me,” she said.

 

Meanwhile, the deceased SS 3 student, identified as Charity, a WAEC candidate, was reportedly shot in the head by the gunmen who invaded her home at Edikwu road in Otukpo on Friday 10-11 pm. It was gathered that the gunmen were said to have demanded for nothing except the  life of the school girl.

 

A source from the school, name withheld said “the final year student died on the spot. “Miss Eze Charity was shot dead with one paper to end her WAEC Examination, the source exclaimed.

 

The State Police Commands Public Relations Officer, Catherine Sewuese Anene, a Superintendent of Police, also confirmed the Okpokwu killings.

 

