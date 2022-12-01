News

Black Girl Child Care Initiative(BGCCI) Organizes Work Out Sessions For The Girls of Ikeja Junior

In order to promote girl-child hygiene and fitness in secondary school, Black Girl Child Care Initiative(BGCCI) an NGO based in Lagos has held a one-day Dance Work-Out Programme for girls in some schools in Lagos.

The event was held in collaboration with Ikeja Junior High School Interhouse Sports Activities in a bid to incorporate the sporting event and the dance work out, sanitary towels, energy drinks and gift were also distributed in a bid to promote the students physical wellbeing.

The Chief Convener and Head of Volunteer of Black Girl Child Care Initiative, Cynthia Anuoluwapo Akinyemi(Black Satino) explains that the dance work out programme was quintessential as it would show girls how to maintain fitness by engaging in light dances which in turn promote body hygiene and keep away illnesses.
While appreciating the Principal of Ikeja Junuor High School, Mr Ojo Olatunde for the opportunity to empower young girls, she also commended Lagos State government for its efforts in ensuring that every girl in the state attends both primary and post-primary school, she appealed to other states particularly in the north to ensure their girls attend school.
According to her, “Girl Child health and fitness should be prioritized as it goes a long well in improving the all round wellness of females and the society at large”

Mr Odushola Oluwayimika, one of the instructors of the Dance Work Out event shared his excitement seeing that the girls were indeed fit. Says BGCCI will continue to empower as many girls as possible if giving the opportunity

 

