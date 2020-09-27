Black man’s dignity depends on Nigeria, says physician

The position of Nigeria in Africa and among the black race cannot be overemphasized, a physician Dr. Emmanuel Ogueri, has said. Ogueri noted that in most places, to define a black man, most people across the world take reference from Nigeria.

He maintained that the dignity of the black man to a very large extent depends on Nigeria as a country. He said Nigeria has the potential of leading the world in many spheres of life but cannot do that as a divided or lawless nation.

Ogueri, who is running for the Imo North Senatorial seat under the Action Alliance platform, said these in Owerri, the Imo state capital while lamenting that the handing out of motorcycles to youths and sinking of boreholes were not sustainable human capacity building or community development.

He said: “It doesn’t cost much to equip the health centres in our various communities, but nobody is doing that and this is an urgent need for our people. “At the community level, our people are predominantly farmers, so rehabilitation of access and feeder roads in the community would be more important than motorcycles and boreholes to our people.

“We must be mindful of the peculiarity of each community, so if we are bringing a project, we bring projects our people really need and not just bring projects because we saw another community asking for such project.

No two communities are the same, so with regular engagement with our people, our deployment of projects and services shall be precisely on the basis of community need.

“As a matter of fact, with the level of dilapidation of our road network, one begins to wonder if the people of Imo North are truly part of Imo State. We are almost completely cut off from the state.”

Like this: Like Loading...