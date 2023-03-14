Black Market: Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate

The Nigerian local currency on the parallel market otherwise known as the black market did not shift as it opened for exchange at the rate of ₦752 to the US Dollar (per $1).

Bureau De Change (BDC) in Abuja, said a dollar was bought at ₦752 and sold at ₦748 today, on the black market. It is the same rate at which the currency traded on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the European Euro/Naira traded at ₦783 buy and ₦770 sell respectively in the parallel market.

Similarly, the British Pound To Naira Exchange Rate is ₦920 buy, while you can sell a pound for ₦905 at the black market rate.

However, The BDC said that the exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market is players buy a dollar for N747 and sell at N765 on Monday 13th March 2023.

Dollar to Naira Rate for the Past 7 Days

Date Buy Sell March 12, 2023 752 748 March 11, 2023 754 745 March 10, 2023 757 752 March 9, 2023 757 754 March 8, 2023 755 752 March 7, 2023 762 750 March 6, 2023 767 760

