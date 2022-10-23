News

Black markets resurface in Bauchi, as fuel scarcity hits capital

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu, Bauchi Comment(0)

Roadside filling stations, popularly known as ‘Black Markets’ have resurfaced across major streets in the metropolitan areas of the Bauchi State capital, Bauchi.

The illegal business activity, which started last week, has begun to gain traction with more youth, aged between 15 – 25, coming into the business.

When New Telegraph sought to know the reason for the scarcity, some managers of filling stations and commuters revealed that the situation was due to the bad access road as a result of the flooding in Kogi State.

Corroborating this, a taxi driver, Yahaya Ambassador, said the situation had made some of their drivers to hike fares.

He appealed to the Federal Government to hasten the repairs of the road to ease the suffering of both heavy duty vehicles and commuters in the area.

New Telegraph also reports that a litre of fuel which was sold at the official price of N180, now sells at N230/250 depending on the filling station. While a gallon of 4 litres which sold for N800 now sells at N1, 300 at the black market.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

DHQ: We’ll deal with those disparaging the military

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has warned individuals and groups against disparaging the military, vowing to deal decisively with such tendencies. Specifically, the DHQ noted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remained a professional institution, whose primary responsibility remained the protection of the nation’s territorial integrity. The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations […]
News

NGO decries high rate of poverty in Nigeria

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

A Non – Governmental Organisation, under the aegis of Polling Units Ambassadors of Nigeria (PUAN), has decried the avoidable pains, sufferings and hunger millions of the citizenry have been subjected to by leaders they voted into power despite the abundant human and material resources the country is blessed with. PUAN Ambassador-General, Ambassador Captain Dabas Suleiman, […]
News Top Stories

Ohanaeze warns against protest, intimidation

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, on Sunday warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) against any form of protest or procession as the trial of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, resumes at the Federal High Court in Abuja today.   In a statement by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the group also cautioned […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica