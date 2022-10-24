News

Black markets resurfaces in Bauchi as fuel scarcity hits capital

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Bau chi

Roadside filling stations, popularly known as ‘Black Markets’ have resurfaced across major streets in the metropolitan areas of the Bauchi State capital, Bauchi. The illegal business activity, which started last week, has begun to gain traction with more youth, aged between 15 – 25, coming into the business. When New Telegraph sought to know the reason for the scarcity, some managers of filling stations and commuters revealed that the situation was due to the bad access road as a result of the flooding in Kogi State. Corroborating this, a taxi driver, Yahaya Ambassador, said the situation had made some of their drivers to hike fares. He appealed to the Federal Government to hasten the repairs of the road to ease the suffering of both heavy duty vehicles and commuters in the area. New Telegraph also reports that a litre of fuel which was sold at the official price of N180, now sells at N230/250 depending on the filling station. While a gallon of 4 litres which sold for N800 now sells at N1, 300 at the black market.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

