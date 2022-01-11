Black Monday as gunmen sack Oko, Ekwulobia, burn vehicle to enforce Stay-at-Home

There was heavy shooting at the boundary between Oko community in Orumba North Local Government Area and Ekwulobia community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State yesterday morning. New Telegraph learnt that suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) got to the boundary and started shooting sporadically, causing panic in the area. A source in the area said the shooting caused indigenes and residents of the area to scamper for safety and go into hiding, just as a Toyota Sienna vehicle belonging to an unidentified indigene of Isuofia, neighbouring community to Ekwulobia was burnt. “The man was driving past at the area, when the men started shooting. He left his car in the middle of the road and ran for his dear life, but before he could return, the men had set it ablaze.” Meanwhile, the Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the incident. The spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga who confirmed it said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Eworo has deployed men to the area. He said: “The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng has since ordered reinforcement teams from the command headquarters to intensify patrols around major areas like Onitsha, Nnewi, Ihiala, Aguata, Awka and other environs in the state. “The reinforcement teams comprise of; Police Mobile Operatives, Counter Terrorist Units, Special Forces and other tactical teams. They are to address any security concern that may arise and to forestall any breakdown of law and order in the state.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...