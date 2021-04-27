Black Monday as Nigeria witnesses killing spree

Anguish, anger, tears and emotional hopelessness yesterday enveloped the six geo-political zones of the country, as bandits, kidnappers, arsonists and armed robbers had a field day doing what they know how to do best-killing and unleashing pains on their victims.

From what began like the usual stories breaking in the early hours of the day, the turnout of the number of unsuspecting victims have risen unimaginatively, to a point where virtually all the stories emanating across the country was that of killing, killing, killing and more killings.

From Niger, Kebbi, Yobe, Borno, Abuja, Benue to Lagos, Anambra and Imo states, the stories were just the same as the last count put the total figure of those dead to 33, with 10 abducted while many others were reportedly injured.

Interestingly, the report from Niger State appeared more saddening with the state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, confirming to journalists yesterday that the outlawed terror group,

Boko Haram has established territories in parts of the state, hoisting their flag in Kaure village from where they have made incessant attacks. Bello, according to New Telegraph correspondent, also said about 50 villages across the five local government areas were deserted, thereby causing humanitarian crisis in the state.

Speaking during a visit to an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in IBB Primary School close to the Emir’s Palace, Minna, the governor lamented that parts of the state have been overruned by the terrorists/ bandits.

This, however, emerged as reports said the last Police station standing in the wake of the attack in Imo State was attacked and set ablaze by hoodlums. As at the time of filling this report, no response was received from the Force Police Public Relations (FPPRO) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Abuja concerning the spate of killings across the nation.

Even, the Nigeria Army was not exempted in the killing spree more than 24 hours after some security personnel were killed in Rivers State by gunmen. In the heat of this, seven gallant soldiers, including an officer, were killed by suspected terrorist elements during a fierce encounter with troops in Mainok, a major town in Borno State, on Sunday.

According to a statement yesterday by the Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig- Gen. Mohammed Yerima, “troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Mainok, Borno State, came under multi-directional attacks by Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists

Like this: Like Loading...