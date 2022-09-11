Black Panther star Danai Gurira to host Global Citizen Festival in Accra

International advocacy organization Global Citizen has announced more artists, activists and hosts for the 10th anniversary Global Citizen Festival.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, presented by Harith General Partners and in New York City’s Central Park, presented by Citi and Cisco.

Award-winning actor, playwright and activist Danai Gurira will host the Global Citizen Festival: Accra while popular South African DJ and artist Uncle Waffles will join the lineup of global stars performing in Accra’s Black Star Square alongside Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and TEMS with Berla Mundi, Joselyn Dumas, Michaela Coel, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Sabrina Dhowre Elba joining as presenters. Executive Director of Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE) Yemi Adamolekun and Founder & Director, Berea-Hillbrow Home of Hope South Africa, Khanyisile Motsa—both 2022 Global Citizen Prize Winners—will also take the stage with other international changemakers to inspire urgent action from the festival audience.

Similarly, Angélique Kidjo and Billy Porter will join previously announced performers—including Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton, and Rosalía— at the Global Citizen Festival: NYC, with Amber Ruffin, Antoni Porowski, Bill Nye, Chris Redd, Connie Britton, Jay Shetty, Katie Holmes, Misty Copeland, Rachel Brosnahan, Scott Evans, Tamron Hall, and Van Jones also joining as presenters

