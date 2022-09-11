Body & Soul

Black Panther star Danai Gurira to host Global Citizen Festival in Accra

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

International advocacy organization Global Citizen has announced more artists, activists and hosts for the 10th anniversary Global Citizen Festival.

 

The event will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, presented by Harith General Partners and in New York City’s Central Park, presented by Citi and Cisco.

 

Award-winning actor, playwright and activist Danai Gurira will host the Global Citizen Festival: Accra while popular South African DJ and artist Uncle Waffles will join the lineup of global stars performing in Accra’s Black Star Square alongside Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and TEMS with Berla Mundi, Joselyn Dumas, Michaela Coel, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Sabrina Dhowre Elba joining as presenters. Executive Director of Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE) Yemi Adamolekun and Founder & Director, Berea-Hillbrow Home of Hope South Africa, Khanyisile Motsa—both 2022 Global Citizen Prize Winners—will also take the stage with other international changemakers to inspire urgent action from the festival audience.

Similarly, Angélique Kidjo and Billy Porter will join previously announced performers—including Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton, and Rosalía— at the Global Citizen Festival: NYC, with Amber Ruffin, Antoni Porowski, Bill Nye, Chris Redd, Connie Britton, Jay Shetty, Katie Holmes, Misty Copeland, Rachel Brosnahan, Scott Evans, Tamron Hall, and Van Jones also joining as presenters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Menstrual Aid Box, a must for schools…Ajetunmobi

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

  Just like First Aid Box, the founder of You Matter To Us Foundation, Omolara Ajetunmobi, suggested that every school should have Menstrual Aid Boxes that will provide sanitary pads to encourage female pupils to stay in school during their monthly. On this note, the foundation recently distributed School Menstrual Aid Boxes to 34 inclusive […]
Body & Soul

Late Majek Fashek manager, Omenka turns preacher

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Manager of late reggae musician, Majek Fashek, Omenka Uzoma Day is fuming. His anger is about the happenings in the world today. In his newly released song, ‘One People’ Uzoma Day who is popularly known as Uzo appealed to world leaders to make life easy for their people. Explaining what inspired ‘One People,’ Uzo who […]
Body & Soul

Trying times for Ayodele Fayose

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Immediate past governor of the Fountain of knowledge state, Ekiti State, Dr Peter Ayodele Fayose has proven to be a man who has the ability to retain some level of relevance, whether it is in position of authority or not. By his controversial utterances and some of his actions that are considered weird, the stoutly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica