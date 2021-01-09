News

Black Saturday: Fire kills 10 newborn babies

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ten newborn babies died on Saturday in a fire at a state-run hospital in western India, officials said.
There were 17 infants in the unit for sick newborn babies when the fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday at the Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra state.
Seven infants died due to smoke suffocation, and three from burn injuries, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope told reporters.
Seven babies were rescued by the nurses and ward staff.
All the infants were aged between a few days and three months, Bhandara district health official Prashant Uike said.
The government has ordered a probe into the incident and a safety audit of all neo-natal care units in the state.
Initial reports indicated that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit in one of the incubators, Tope said.
“The staff said the ward quickly filled with lots of black smoke,” the minister added.
Legal requirements for a post-mortem had been waived and the bodies of the children handed to their families, Tope added.
Families of the victims would be given compensation of 500,000 rupees (about $6,814) each. (dpa/NAN)

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

NIPOST workers to protest over hijack of stamp production

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…issues 21-day ultimatum to FG Following the printing of stamps by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), workers of Nigerian Post and Telecommunications (NIPOST), have threatened to embark on a nationwide strike. Aggrieved by what was described as usurpation of their duties, the workers under the aegis, Senior Staff of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned […]
News

Account for N15trn looting from public treasury, PDP tells APC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

News (pix: Kola ) The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its leaders will have to account for the sum of N15 trillion they allegedly siphoned from public treasury. The party said the attack on it by the APC’s National Caretaker Committee and the false performance claims, were meant to […]
News

Compulsive internet use can cause emotional issues in teens

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Australia said internet addiction in teenagers could lead to difficulty regulating emotions.   According to the findings of a new study published in the peer-reviewed journal ‘Emotion,’ compulsive internet use has more severe effects on “effortful” forms of emotion regulation such as difficulties pursuing life goals and understanding one’s emotions.   The paper […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica