News

Black Sherif, Asake to excite fans at debut BLUFFEST

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ghanaian singer and rapper, Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong known as Black Sherif has been unveiled as one of the act who will be joining Rave of the moment cum ‘Mr Money’ crooner, Ololade Ahmed better known as Asake at the debut edition of the Beer With Us Festival (BWUFEST) billed to hold Friday January 6, 2023 at the Landmark Leisure Beach, Oniru, Lagos.

Reiterating on the Achievas commitment to deliver world class entertainment, Chiori Daniel cole noted that ‘ BWUFEST is going to be one of the biggest festivals ever, and as such we’ve said we want only the biggest artists to perform for this festival every time it’s being hosted’

Black Sherif is one of the biggest artists from Africa, he’s on the bill because of his energy, composure and overall talent. We only work with the best and the more reason he is joining ‘ Mr. money crooner’ Asake on this.

Organizers of the event are however anticipating over 10,000 music and beer lovers in attendance.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ex- Rep seeks amicable settlement of Nigeria, Ghana trade dispute

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

Former Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Hon. Mashood Mustapha, has admonished Nigerians resident in Ghana and their host community to amicably resolve their trade dispute. Mustapha, also the Oluomo of Yorubaland in Ghana, gave the admonition while fielding questions from journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State.   The former lawmaker said Nigeria and […]
News

Insecurity: Tambuwal orders demolition of Raymond Village

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has ordered the immediate demolitions of the popular Raymond Village in Dambuwa area Dange Shuni Local Government Area of Sokoto State over insecurity. Governor Tambuwal who visited the area on Tuesday in companied by his Deputy Munir Muhammad Dan’iya, Heads of Security Agencies in Sokoto some Senior Government Officials in the […]
News

How to Become Financially Independent, As Per the Experts at Riz International

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Imagine living a life where you spend your days doing what you love instead of spending them slogging at your 9-5. You could be spending more time doing things that fulfil you, like spending time with family, passion projects, or even travelling the world – or really anything you like. “That sounds nice, except it’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica