Black Sherif, Asake to excite fans at debut BLUFFEST

Ghanaian singer and rapper, Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong known as Black Sherif has been unveiled as one of the act who will be joining Rave of the moment cum ‘Mr Money’ crooner, Ololade Ahmed better known as Asake at the debut edition of the Beer With Us Festival (BWUFEST) billed to hold Friday January 6, 2023 at the Landmark Leisure Beach, Oniru, Lagos.

Reiterating on the Achievas commitment to deliver world class entertainment, Chiori Daniel cole noted that ‘ BWUFEST is going to be one of the biggest festivals ever, and as such we’ve said we want only the biggest artists to perform for this festival every time it’s being hosted’

Black Sherif is one of the biggest artists from Africa, he’s on the bill because of his energy, composure and overall talent. We only work with the best and the more reason he is joining ‘ Mr. money crooner’ Asake on this.

Organizers of the event are however anticipating over 10,000 music and beer lovers in attendance.

