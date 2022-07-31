Black Sheriff, Joeboy top African acts for 2022 YouTube Foundry Class

YouTube Music recently announced the flag off Foundry Class of 2022 for music artistes. And the two African music artists who caught the eyes of the organisers are Black Sherif, from Ghana and Joeboy, from Nigeria.

The 2022 Foundry Class which is so far said to be the largest will include 30 independent artists representing 15 countries from across the globe. The class will also features artists at all stages of their careers from different genres

The Foundry program which is aimed at assisting the artists build sustainable careers on their own terms was created in 2015 and has so far supported 250 independent artists. Alumni include Arlo Parks, beabadoobee, Dave, Dua Lipa, Clairo, ENNY, Eladio Carrion, girl in red, Gunna, Japanese Breakfast, Kenny Beats, Natanael Cano, Omar Apollo, Rema, Rina Sawayama, ROSALÍA, Saba, Snail Mail, Tems, Tenille Arts and many more talented musicians.

Foundry artists are recognised for their storytelling, innovative approach to music and viewed as the next generation entertainers. YouTube Artist Partnerships Lead, Naomi Zeichner shared, “It’s no small task to be an artist in 2022, working to find stability, fulfillment, and fans who get it. Foundry celebrates the courage of independent artists and the communities that surround them. Our global team is lucky to be their champion and reduce barriers on their journey, every step of the way.”

The 2022 Foundry Class reinforces You- Tube’s commitment to supporting Sub- Saharan artists as next generation global music stars; playing a part in developing individual talent in the region.

The Foundry programme ensures that artists can be independent and still have a successful career in music with the support of platforms like YouTube and this year will power two programs, the Foundry Class of 2022 and the independent release support.

Joeboy said, “Being an independent artist simply requires me to be at the center of all of my dealings as a creative. Aside from creating the music, I have to carry out due diligence to make sure I am making the right decisions every now and then.”

SSA YouTube Music Lead, Addy Awofisayo shared, “We believe that lowering the barrier to entry that unlocks opportunities for music artists to create and connect with a global audience is crucial. But beyond that, Foundry will assist the music artists participants in navigating a new increasingly digital industry as they connect with fans and generate revenue.”

