Black Stars arrive camp Sunday for Eagles

The Black Stars players invited for Ghana’s game against Nigeria for the 2022 World Cup playoff will start arriving in the country on Sunday March 20, according to GHANAsoccernet.com.

 

Though Ghana FA is yet to announce the Black Stars squad for the doubleheader with just a few days for the team to open camp, the move is part of the strategies being adopted by the Ghanaians ahead of the game against their West African rivals. Black Stars interim coach Otto Addo has already submitted the list to the Ghana Football Association for review.

 

The squad is dominated by players to have made the AFCON squad and will also feature some debutants who are playing actively for their clubs. Ghana captain Andre Ayew has been ruled out of the game due to suspension but is expected to be in camp to support the players.

 

It was learnt that all the players invited for the clash have received their invitations and will start arriving in the country on Sunday. Meanwhile, a jittery Ghana National Sports Authority has posted an update on the state of the Cape Coast Sports Stadium

pitch ahead of the first leg match. The NSA posted the update of the pitch after seven days of rigorous work to ensure it meets the FIFA/CAF standard for the game. The country risk hosting the match outside Ghana if the Cape Coast Stadium is not passed fit by CAF and FIFA

 

