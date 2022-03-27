Black Stars’ coach vows to surprise Nigerians in Abuja

Black Stars of Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has boasted that his side remain strong, despite a goalless draw with Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Friday, as he believes they will spring a surprise during the reverse fixture this Tuesday in Abuja.

Speaking in the wake of Friday’s barren draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana, Addo admitted he did not get the result he planned for, but stressed that

The Black Stars still have what it takes to eke out the Qatar 2022 World Cup ticket ahead of Nigeria.

While Eagles’ interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, was full of praises for his wards’ efforts in the game, the Ghanaian coach insisted that his side were not outplayed and reckoned that they are both evenly matched for the second leg.

While hinting at his game plan ahead of Tuesday’s reverse fixture, which he believes the visitors will win, Addo opined that pressure has now shifted from his side to the Eagles, who now have to win the decisive game in Abuja.

