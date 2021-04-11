Black Sunday:  Armed robbers kill two, accident claim three lives in Ondo

It was a black Sunday in Ondo State when suspected armed robbers invaded a popular filling station in Akure, the state capital, and killed two security men attached to the station.

This development came as three passengers died while three others sustained injuries in a ghastly auto crash along Ondo/Ore road in Odigbo Local Government area of the state.

A source said the lone accident which occured around 7am on Sunday.

The source told newsmen that the vehicle was travelling to Akure, the state capital when the unfortunate incident happened.

He said that the vehicle was on high speed and lost control in the process.

Three others, who sustained injuries in the crash, have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

In the incident that occurred in Akure, two security guards working with a filling station along Ondo road, were killed by suspected armed robbers.

Speaking with reporters, one of the filling station supervisors, Mr Buhari Ashiru said the 45-year-old Israel and the other security man were found in a pool of blood around 5.30 am on Sunday when other workers resumed duty.

