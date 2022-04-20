Metro & Crime

Black Tuesday: 20 burnt to death in Bauchi auto crash

No Fewer than twenty persons were burnt to death in auto crashed at Bauchi State on Tuesday.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State said 20 people were burnt to death in an auto accident in the state The Sector Commander, FRSC in the state, Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said one other sustained injury.

According to him, the accident which involved a commercial Golf 3 bus and a Sharon Volkswagen vehicle, occurred at Huturu Village on the Bauchi-Kano road in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

Abdullahi, who ex plained that the accident occurred at about 11.30 a.m., said it took corps personnel barely 12 minutes to arrive at the crash scene. He attributed the cause of the crash to dangerous driving and speed violation. “Twenty-one people were involved in the crash and there were 12 male, five female, one male child and three female children. “Eleven male adults, five female adults, one male child and three female children lost their lives to the crash and one male adult is still receiving treatment,” he said. Abdullahi explained that the deceased would be buried in Huturu Village, while the injured had been taken to Kafin Madaki General Hospital in Ganjuwa Local  Government Area of the state for treatment. The sector commander  advised motorists to always observe traffic rules and regulations.

 

