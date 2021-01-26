Black Tuesday in Benue as Mother, three kids, 10 others die in auto crash

No fewer than 14 persons, including three kids were on Tuesday crushed to death in a ghastly motor accident that occurred in Ogodumu, along Otukpo-Adoka road in Benue State.

New Telegraph learnt that the incident occurred in the afternoon after an articulated truck lost control and rammed into a fully loaded bus that was going to Abuja.

It was gathered that among those who died on the spot were a mother and her three children possibly between the ages of 3,5, and 7, who were among occupants of the bus.

Only a few persons survived in the tragic accident.

The State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mohammed Suleiman, confirmed the incident.

Suleiman, however, said 12 people were killed while six others sustained varying degrees of injuries

“Yes I am aware the accident happened, 12 people died while six others sustained varying degrees of injuries,” he said.

